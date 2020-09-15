First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,744 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1,499.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 715.2% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 556.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period.

Shares of CIBR opened at $34.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.15. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $20.87 and a 12-month high of $37.85.

