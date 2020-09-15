California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 28,257 Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,257 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the second quarter worth about $624,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the second quarter worth about $4,085,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the second quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the second quarter worth about $192,000.

NASDAQ SPCE opened at $17.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.88. Virgin Galactic Holdings has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $42.49.

Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04).

SPCE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Vertical Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Cowen assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic, LLC provides spaceline services. The company offers suborbital research flights to scientific research community. It also operates a spaceport for astronaut training and flights operations.Virgin Galactic, LLC was founded in 2004 and is based in Mojave, California with additional offices in Las Cruces, New York, London, Pasadena, and Washington, DC Virgin Galactic, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Virgin Group Ltd.

