Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given Buy Rating at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein restated their buy rating on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Oracle from $62.50 to $68.75 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on Oracle from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Oracle from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Oracle from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.34.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $59.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.85 and its 200-day moving average is $53.19. Oracle has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $61.86. The stock has a market cap of $182.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $55,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,992,312,503.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 4,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $292,900.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,028,016.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,310,152 shares of company stock valued at $345,266,871 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 987 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

