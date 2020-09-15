Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Holdings Raised by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 8.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 140,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 10,816 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 130.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 34,844 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 144.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 39,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 23,502 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 6.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 42.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 34,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.20.

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $54.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.73. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 83.52 and a beta of 0.50. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $57.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $553.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.03 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 10.15%. Rollins’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

