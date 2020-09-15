First Republic Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 812,150 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NRZ. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 192.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in New Residential Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Residential Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in New Residential Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. 45.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other New Residential Investment news, Director Alan L. Tyson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.72 per share, with a total value of $77,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 149,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,499.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NRZ opened at $7.96 on Tuesday. New Residential Investment Corp has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.75. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 74.42% and a positive return on equity of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $115.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.87 million. Research analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

NRZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.50 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $17.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Residential Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.09.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

