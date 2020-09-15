GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) Holdings Lifted by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in shares of GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) by 233.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,982,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,387,487 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 4.65% of GMS worth $48,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in GMS by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of GMS by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of GMS by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of GMS by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 51,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of GMS by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on GMS from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Nomura raised their price objective on GMS from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded GMS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on GMS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. GMS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.78.

Shares of NYSE GMS opened at $23.50 on Tuesday. GMS Inc has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $32.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.26 and a 200 day moving average of $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $802.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.40 million. GMS had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 19.01%. GMS’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that GMS Inc will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMS Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

