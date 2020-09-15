bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its position in shares of bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 823,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,856,380 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $50,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 17.7% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the second quarter valued at $618,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the second quarter valued at about $404,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the second quarter valued at about $580,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the second quarter valued at about $226,000. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

In other bluebird bio news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $25,256.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,803,099.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kory James Wentworth sold 596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $39,562.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,849.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,772 shares of company stock worth $109,995. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLUE opened at $54.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 2.20. bluebird bio Inc has a 1-year low of $38.95 and a 1-year high of $109.58.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.58) by $2.22. The company had revenue of $198.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.74 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 47.02% and a negative net margin of 272.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that bluebird bio Inc will post -10.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

Read More: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.