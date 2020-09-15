First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 20,802 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 189.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,802 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of OceanFirst Financial worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,846,281 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,374,000 after purchasing an additional 509,780 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,188,913 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,916,000 after acquiring an additional 90,941 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 956,468 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,510,000 after acquiring an additional 16,306 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,649 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,756,000 after acquiring an additional 97,826 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 762,835 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,449,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares during the period. 67.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OCFC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $911.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.96 and a 200 day moving average of $16.20. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.61.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.60 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%. Analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

