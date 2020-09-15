First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 5,330 Shares of Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,421 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Dorchester Minerals worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in Dorchester Minerals by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,775 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Dorchester Minerals by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,701 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 35,783 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $307,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Dorchester Minerals by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,692 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Dorchester Minerals by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 85,285 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 10,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Dorchester Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Shares of DMLP opened at $10.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $361.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.48. Dorchester Minerals LP has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $21.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.80 million for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 57.20%.

In other Dorchester Minerals news, COO Bradley J. Ehrman acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $44,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dorchester Minerals Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.