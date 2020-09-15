First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Seattle Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,737,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 255.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 15,352 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Seattle Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $379,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SGEN shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.37.

In other Seattle Genetics news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total value of $1,180,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.08, for a total transaction of $4,984,877.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 187,686 shares of company stock valued at $30,481,004 in the last three months. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $171.79 on Tuesday. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.74 and a 52 week high of $187.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.55 and a 200 day moving average of $146.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.77 and a beta of 1.26.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.46. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

