First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $571,000 Stock Holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 659,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,426,000 after acquiring an additional 285,868 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 380,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,605,000 after acquiring an additional 13,373 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,453,000 after purchasing an additional 21,458 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EDU shares. Nomura lifted their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $145.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.82.

Shares of EDU opened at $151.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 58.58 and a beta of 1.22. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 12 month low of $102.01 and a 12 month high of $155.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $798.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.40 million. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

