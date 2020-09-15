Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) Stock Holdings Decreased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 731,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,219 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.07% of Oshkosh worth $52,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OSK. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Oshkosh by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Oshkosh by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Oshkosh by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Oshkosh by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

OSK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.57.

NYSE:OSK opened at $77.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.65. Oshkosh Corp has a 1 year low of $46.72 and a 1 year high of $95.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.86.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.80. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Corp will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.44%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

