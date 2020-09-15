Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 6.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 444,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,625 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $53,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 45.6% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 16,375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 13,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CSL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Carlisle Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Loop Capital raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.38.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $122.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.87. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.55 and a 12-month high of $169.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.07.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.26. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.33%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

