Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Stock Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,308,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 62,956 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.85% of Bruker worth $53,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Bruker by 206.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 978 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 109.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Bruker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Bruker by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $39.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.45 and its 200 day moving average is $40.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Bruker Co. has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $54.49.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. Bruker had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.19%.

BRKR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bruker from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Bruker from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bruker from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.05.

In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $73,026.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,038.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

