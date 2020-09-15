Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,153,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,439 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.23% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $53,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 14,175.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 48.4% in the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 36.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VNQI opened at $49.31 on Tuesday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $61.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.81.

