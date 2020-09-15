Bank of America Corp DE Sells 869,973 Shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,769,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869,973 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.77% of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $54,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EMLC. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 73.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,818,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,858,000 after buying an additional 2,470,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $11,404,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $15,124,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,442,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,555,000 after purchasing an additional 395,065 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,475,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,947,000 after purchasing an additional 383,782 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF stock opened at $31.57 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $34.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.38 and its 200-day moving average is $30.35.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

