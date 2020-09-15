Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stock Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 289,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,877 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.14% of Helen of Troy worth $54,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HELE. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 37.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 205.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

HELE has been the topic of several analyst reports. CL King boosted their target price on Helen of Troy from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helen of Troy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.60.

In related news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.87, for a total transaction of $40,968.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,470 shares in the company, valued at $23,977,678.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy F. Meeker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.84, for a total value of $411,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,922.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,066 shares of company stock valued at $4,072,473 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Helen of Troy stock opened at $198.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Helen of Troy Limited has a one year low of $104.01 and a one year high of $213.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.86 and its 200 day moving average is $173.12.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $420.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.08 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 9.81%. Helen of Troy’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

