Bank of America Corp DE Has $54.71 Million Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 15.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 580,814 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 109,661 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $54,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 30,000.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 30.5% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000.

NASDAQ MANH opened at $94.79 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.91. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $101.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.27 and a beta of 1.95.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The firm had revenue of $135.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.27 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Edmond Eger sold 2,500 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total transaction of $245,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,556.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MANH. TheStreet cut Manhattan Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

