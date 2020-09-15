Bank of America Corp DE Sells 233,357 Shares of Fanhua Inc (NASDAQ:FANH)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in Fanhua Inc (NASDAQ:FANH) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,778,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 233,357 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 4.27% of Fanhua worth $55,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FANH. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fanhua by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 23.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fanhua by 22.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 8,666 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Fanhua during the first quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Fanhua by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 13,511 shares during the last quarter. 31.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FANH has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fanhua in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Fanhua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FANH opened at $20.30 on Tuesday. Fanhua Inc has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $28.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.28 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.59%.

Fanhua Inc distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including automobile, individual accident, travel, disability income, commercial property, construction, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as group life and participating insurance products.

