Bank of America Corp DE Has $54.87 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,639,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457,034 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.39% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $54,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 66.5% in the second quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 1,646,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,099,000 after purchasing an additional 657,603 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 95.6% in the second quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 74,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 36,632 shares during the period. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 133.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 169,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 96,938 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $37.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.05. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $38.67.

