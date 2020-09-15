FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) Stock Position Lifted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 811,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,125 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.96% of FirstCash worth $54,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,262,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $220,142,000 after buying an additional 416,974 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in FirstCash by 1.6% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,147,357 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,904,000 after acquiring an additional 34,305 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in FirstCash by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,337,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $95,964,000 after acquiring an additional 11,769 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 19.1% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,073,627 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,022,000 after purchasing an additional 172,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 837,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,077,000 after purchasing an additional 69,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstCash alerts:

NYSE:FCFS opened at $61.28 on Tuesday. FirstCash Inc has a 1 year low of $55.44 and a 1 year high of $98.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.17 and a 200-day moving average of $68.27.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $412.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.55 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays raised shares of FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wedbush lowered shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

Featured Article: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.