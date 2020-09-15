16,216 Shares in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,216 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.05% of AudioCodes at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AUDC. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in AudioCodes by 152,209.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,194,103 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,319 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in AudioCodes by 193.8% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,158,976 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,213,000 after acquiring an additional 764,463 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the first quarter worth $23,003,000. Trigran Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the first quarter worth $17,200,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of AudioCodes by 114.2% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 379,661 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,069,000 after purchasing an additional 202,427 shares in the last quarter. 43.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on AudioCodes in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of AudioCodes in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub downgraded AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on AudioCodes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on AudioCodes in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

Shares of AudioCodes stock opened at $31.32 on Tuesday. AudioCodes Ltd. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $44.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.10 million, a P/E ratio of 130.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.64.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $53.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.13 million. AudioCodes had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 21.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from AudioCodes’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

