AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 75.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,270 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATR. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter worth $1,177,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 0.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 4.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,680,000 after acquiring an additional 12,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on AptarGroup from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

Shares of ATR opened at $119.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.13. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.84 and a 12-month high of $122.44.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $699.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.01 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 7.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

In other AptarGroup news, EVP Eldon W. Schaffer II sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $4,120,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,122,259.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 2,525 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total transaction of $295,374.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,416,923.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,025 shares of company stock worth $4,713,775. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

