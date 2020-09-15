Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 9,228 Shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,228 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Natus Medical were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTUS. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 98,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Natus Medical in the second quarter valued at $246,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Natus Medical by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 963,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,285,000 after acquiring an additional 8,293 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Natus Medical by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,228,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,425,000 after purchasing an additional 44,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Natus Medical by 73.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTUS opened at $18.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.77. The firm has a market cap of $617.47 million, a PE ratio of -911.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 1-year low of $16.61 and a 1-year high of $34.89.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $84.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.20 million. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Natus Medical in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Natus Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

