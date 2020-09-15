Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 429,413 Shares of SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,855,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 429,413 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.39% of SK Telecom worth $55,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SKM. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in SK Telecom by 79.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,126,520 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $79,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,754 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,027,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,991,000 after purchasing an additional 745,360 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in SK Telecom by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 843,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,298,000 after purchasing an additional 306,183 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in SK Telecom by 18.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,399,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,029,000 after purchasing an additional 221,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SK Telecom by 19.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,183,258 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $19,252,000 after buying an additional 190,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SK Telecom in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SK Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SK Telecom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of SK Telecom stock opened at $23.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.48. SK Telecom Co Ltd has a 12-month low of $14.07 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The firm has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. SK Telecom had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SK Telecom Co Ltd will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SK Telecom Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. It operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

