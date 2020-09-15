Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stock Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,097,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,459 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.10% of Takeda Pharmaceutical worth $55,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 191.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 647.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 80.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TAK opened at $18.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.63. The company has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82 and a beta of 0.99. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Takeda Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

