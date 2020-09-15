Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys Shares of 20,535 Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 285.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 70.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

In other news, insider Scott Darling sold 1,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $33,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $503,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 101,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,552,754.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 336,904 shares of company stock valued at $8,570,425 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SFIX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Stitch Fix from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub raised Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their target price on Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Stitch Fix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.95.

SFIX stock opened at $28.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.39. Stitch Fix Inc has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $30.44. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.05 and a beta of 2.73.

Stitch Fix Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.