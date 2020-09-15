Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the first quarter worth about $39,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 77.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Assured Guaranty from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of Assured Guaranty stock opened at $19.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $50.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.54. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.18.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.67. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%.

Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

