Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $529,000 Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Markel by 4.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Markel by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Security Asset Management raised its stake in Markel by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 1,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Markel by 3.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

NYSE MKL opened at $1,046.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 68.13 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $710.52 and a 52-week high of $1,347.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,069.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $973.09.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $13.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.70 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Markel had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 3.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 17.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Markel from $895.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Markel from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $969.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,048.50.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.