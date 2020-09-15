Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) Upgraded to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $45.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Essential Utilities from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Essential Utilities from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.50.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $39.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.70. Essential Utilities has a 1 year low of $30.40 and a 1 year high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $384.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.00 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.2507 per share. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%.

In other Essential Utilities news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 21,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $1,016,908.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,731,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,515,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,791,000 after buying an additional 1,587,194 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $881,607,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $437,680,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,643,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,626,000.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

Featured Article: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.