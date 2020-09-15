Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) Upgraded to Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OMAB. BofA Securities upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Bank of America upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMAB opened at $38.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a 1 year low of $20.55 and a 1 year high of $67.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.05.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 35.40%. The business had revenue of $27.25 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 982,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,469,000 after buying an additional 39,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 15.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 3.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 14.4% during the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 20,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

