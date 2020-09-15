Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Outperform

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $24.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $20.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ANDE. BidaskClub raised shares of Andersons from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Andersons from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Andersons in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Andersons from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Andersons in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Andersons has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Get Andersons alerts:

Andersons stock opened at $19.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $633.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.94 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.86 and its 200 day moving average is $15.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Andersons has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $28.82.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.83. Andersons had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Andersons will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Andersons in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Andersons by 164.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Andersons by 84.3% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Andersons by 15.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new position in Andersons in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

Featured Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.