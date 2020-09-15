CECONOMY AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Given Neutral Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of CECONOMY AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MTTRY. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of CECONOMY AG/ADR in a research report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of CECONOMY AG/ADR in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

Get CECONOMY AG/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS MTTRY opened at $0.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.64. CECONOMY AG/ADR has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.18.

CECONOMY AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter.

About CECONOMY AG/ADR

CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. Its brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood, and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe, and Others.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for CECONOMY AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECONOMY AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.