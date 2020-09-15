Siemens (FRA:SIE) Given a €146.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €146.00 ($171.76) target price on Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SIE. HSBC set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €126.00 ($148.24) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Siemens in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €129.94 ($152.87).

SIE opened at €116.84 ($137.46) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €115.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €97.63. Siemens has a 52 week low of €101.40 ($119.29) and a 52 week high of €133.39 ($156.93).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

