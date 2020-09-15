Vonovia’s (VNA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VNA. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Independent Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.90 ($55.18) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €59.71 ($70.25).

Shares of Vonovia stock opened at €60.36 ($71.01) on Monday. Vonovia has a 1 year low of €36.71 ($43.19) and a 1 year high of €62.74 ($73.81). The firm has a market cap of $32.73 billion and a PE ratio of 12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.50, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €58.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €51.48.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

