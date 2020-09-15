Tekcapital (LON:TEK) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.07

Tekcapital PLC (LON:TEK) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.07 and traded as high as $10.90. Tekcapital shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 151,978 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 10.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 10.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 million and a P/E ratio of 2.27.

Tekcapital Company Profile (LON:TEK)

Tekcapital plc, through its subsidiaries, provides range of technology transfer services to universities and corporations in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company engages in the provision of recruitment activities; and provides reports and services to locate and transfer technologies to customers.

