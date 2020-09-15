UPM-Kymmene (OTCMKTS:UPMKY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $26.45

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2020

Shares of UPM-Kymmene Co. (OTCMKTS:UPMKY) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.45 and traded as low as $26.29. UPM-Kymmene shares last traded at $26.45, with a volume of 6,600 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.23.

UPM-Kymmene Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UPMKY)

UPM-Kymmene Oyj operates in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides eucalyptus, birch, and softwood pulp grades for tissue, specialty and graphic papers, boards, and packaging; sawn timber for construction, packaging, distribution, joinery, and furniture industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for fuel distributors, transportation, and oil and petrochemicals industries.

