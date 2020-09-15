Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.76

Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.76 and traded as high as $7.80. Gabelli Utility Trust shares last traded at $7.63, with a volume of 150,877 shares.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.11.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gabelli Utility Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Gabelli Utility Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Gabelli Utility Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Gabelli Utility Trust by 100.0% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gabelli Utility Trust by 58.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period.

Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile (NYSE:GUT)

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

