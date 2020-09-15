IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $531.01

IG Design Group PLC (LON:IGR) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $531.01 and traded as low as $466.00. IG Design Group shares last traded at $474.00, with a volume of 54,327 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $456.78 million and a P/E ratio of 28.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 482.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 531.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.58.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.75 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. IG Design Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.25%.

IG Design Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes celebrations, stationery and creative play, gifting, and not for sale consumable products. Its celebrations products include greetings cards, Christmas crackers, gift bags, partyware products, and gift wraps, as well as gift accessories, such as tags, strings, ribbons, and bows; and gifting products comprise frames, albums, diaries, and calendars, as well as food and non-food gifts.

