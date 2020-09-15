Lonestar West (CVE:LSI) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Lonestar West Inc. (CVE:LSI) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.71. Lonestar West shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 10,800 shares.

Lonestar West Company Profile (CVE:LSI)

Lonestar West Inc is a Canada-based industrial service company. The Company is engaged in the provision of technical application of hydro-vacuum, vacuum, water truck and auxiliary services, primarily to infrastructure and oil and gas customers. The Company operates in the segment of providing vacuum and hydro-vacuum services for various industries in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Lonestar West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonestar West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.