Lonestar West (CVE:LSI) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2020

Shares of Lonestar West Inc. (CVE:LSI) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.71. Lonestar West shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 10,800 shares.

Lonestar West Company Profile (CVE:LSI)

Lonestar West Inc is a Canada-based industrial service company. The Company is engaged in the provision of technical application of hydro-vacuum, vacuum, water truck and auxiliary services, primarily to infrastructure and oil and gas customers. The Company operates in the segment of providing vacuum and hydro-vacuum services for various industries in Canada and the United States.

