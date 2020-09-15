Securities Trust of Scotland (LON:STS) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $182.55

Securities Trust of Scotland plc (LON:STS)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $182.55 and traded as low as $180.00. Securities Trust of Scotland shares last traded at $182.50, with a volume of 113,714 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 186.15 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 182.55. The stock has a market cap of $190.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67.

About Securities Trust of Scotland (LON:STS)

Securities Trust of Scotland plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Fund Management Limited. It is co-managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Securities Trust of Scotland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Securities Trust of Scotland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.