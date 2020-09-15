Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.24

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2020

Quaint Oak Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:QNTO) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.24 and traded as low as $10.86. Quaint Oak Bancorp shares last traded at $10.86, with a volume of 3,400 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average is $11.24. The company has a market cap of $21.68 million, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.28.

Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.03 million during the quarter. Quaint Oak Bancorp had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 9.80%.

About Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO)

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Quaint Oak Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers deposit products, such as savings accounts, non-interest bearing business and consumer checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, multi-family residential, commercial real estate, construction, home equity, commercial business, and other consumer loans.

