Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.16

Shares of Canfor Pulp Products Inc (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.16 and traded as low as $3.70. Canfor Pulp Products shares last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 2,000 shares.

CFPUF has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from $5.75 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Canfor Pulp Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th.

Get Canfor Pulp Products alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.16.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

See Also: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.