Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.65

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.65 and traded as high as $17.60. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio shares last traded at $17.24, with a volume of 30,416 shares trading hands.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%.
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile (NYSE:NXP)
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.
