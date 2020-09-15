Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.65

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.65 and traded as high as $17.60. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio shares last traded at $17.24, with a volume of 30,416 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXP. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 2nd quarter valued at $348,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 177.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 24,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 5.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.36% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile (NYSE:NXP)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

