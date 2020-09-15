Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.62

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc (OTCMKTS:GOVB)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.62 and traded as low as $9.00. Gouverneur Bancorp shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gouverneur Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day moving average of $10.62.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

About Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB)

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association that provides banking services to individuals and businesses in New York. The company's deposit products include passbook savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

