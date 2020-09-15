Encision (OTCMKTS:ECIA) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.57

Encision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECIA) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.57 and traded as low as $0.52. Encision shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 5,000 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 million, a PE ratio of -51.50 and a beta of -0.27.

Get Encision alerts:

Encision (OTCMKTS:ECIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Encision had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter.

Encision Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets patented surgical instruments in the United States. It provides active electrode monitoring (AEM) surgical instruments and monitors that enhance patient safety and patient outcomes in laparoscopic surgical procedures.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Encision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.