Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A (NYSE:AKO.A) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.88

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A (NYSE:AKO.A)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.88 and traded as low as $11.82. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A shares last traded at $11.82, with a volume of 263 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.88.

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A (NYSE:AKO.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $379.80 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. This is a boost from Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

About Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A (NYSE:AKO.A)

Embotelladora Andina SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola soft drinks in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay. It also offers fruit-flavored beverages, juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and bottled water. Embotelladora Andina SA was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

