Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.77

Shawcor Ltd (TSE:SCL) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.77 and traded as low as $2.32. Shawcor shares last traded at $2.47, with a volume of 568,151 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SCL shares. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Shawcor from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$3.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$2.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.77. The company has a market cap of $173.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.51) by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$266.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$251.87 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Shawcor Ltd will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Shawcor (TSE:SCL)

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the pipeline, pipe services, petrochemical, and industrial segments of the energy industry in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Pipe Services, and Petrochemical and Industrial.

