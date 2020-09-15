Capital Financial (OTCMKTS:CPFH) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $483.43

Shares of Capital Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPFH) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $483.43 and traded as low as $176.00. Capital Financial shares last traded at $176.00, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $483.43.

About Capital Financial (OTCMKTS:CPFH)

Capital Financial Holdings, Inc, a full-service brokerage firm, provides investment products and services to independent investment representatives, financial planners, and investment advisors in the United States. It offers mutual funds, insurance products, and various other securities, as well as investment advisory services.

