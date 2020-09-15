Pacific Green Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGTK) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.55

Shares of Pacific Green Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:PGTK) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.55 and traded as low as $0.80. Pacific Green Technologies shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 1,016 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.55.

About Pacific Green Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGTK)

Pacific Green Technologies Inc, a development stage company, focuses on developing, marketing, and acquiring technologies designed to enhance the environment by reducing pollution in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and China. The company offers ENVI-Clean, a system that removes sulphur dioxides, particulate matters, greenhouse gases, and other hazardous air pollutants from the flue gases produced by the combustion of coal, biomass, municipal solid waste, diesel, and other fuels.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Green Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Green Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.